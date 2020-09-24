Oklahoma Food Truck Championship next Saturday

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Josh Woods and Zach Grayson joined Tila Grant in studio to talk about the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship coming up next Saturday.
The third annual event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 3.
It’s free to attend and covers about five city blocks in downtown Chickasha to allow for social distancing.
Thirty food trucks from around the state are competing this year, showing off their culinary skills in an attempt to win in one of the three categories.
There will be first through third place winners, a Most Creative win and a Fan Favorite win. Each winning category comes with a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
Other events will also be going on, including ax-throwing, the Rock Island Arts Festival and a bike ride in the morning.
There will be also be extra hand sanitizing and hand-washing stations as a precaution against COVID-19.
For more information, check the OK Food Truck Championship Facebook page.
