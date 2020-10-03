3rd annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championship held in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The 3rd annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championship brought thousands to downtown Chickasha Saturday.
30 food trucks lined the streets all competing to be the best in the state.
“There is people coming from Texas, Missouri, Arkansas everywhere, so we’re expecting a big crowd,” Joshua Woods, co-founder of the championship said.
Since 2018, the number of trucks participating has continued to climb.
“We started off with 12 our first year, we did 20 our second year, now we are on 30 our third year,” Woods said.
First time competitor, The Saucee Sicilian, is serving up pizza the old fashioned way.
“It gives an incredible taste when you have a wood fired on here,” Gannon Mendez, owner of The Saucee Sicilian said. “We love this kind of atmosphere, we love serving the masses, the way we’re built is to serve a lot pizzas quick, our pizzas only take 90 seconds to cook.”
Recently the truck has been featured on Guy Fieri’s tv show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'.
That’s what owner of Lalo’s Taco Chop, Lalo Hernandez says he showed up to do.
“I grew up in Chicago so I never really was a big fan of onions or cilantro, so we marinade our meat, you got steak, chicken, and nobody else does it like we do,” Hernandez said.
Returning champion, Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab, is competing for the third time.
“We’ve had almost all of these food trucks and we love them all, it’s great,” Charlotte Rivera, owner of Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab said.
Rivera says that now that they have some experience under their belts, they can help those new to the championship.
“Our first year they were so helpful with us and now we’re able to help newer food trucks because we’ve learned a lot,” Rivera said.
The list of winners will be announced later Saturday afternoon on their facebook page.
