News Channel 6 City Guide: Food Truck Championship of Texas 2021

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - In this episode, we're giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year's Possum Pedal and Food Truck Championship of Texas on Saturday, June 5, in Graham. It's going to be a weekend full of family-friendly fun that has been more than a year in the making.

“The Food Truck Championship of Texas is an all-day event focused on the food trucks. [We’re] bringing in food trucks from all across the state, even into Oklahoma and Arkansas,” Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention & Visitors Bureau said. “We line them up on the downtown square [and] invite everyone to come out and enjoy the food. We have a lot of activities throughout the day for the family. We want to create a picnic environment, have some great music while they’re here, and get to sample a lot of varieties of different foods that are being made out of these food trucks.

The fun will actually begin on Friday evening with a Shop Local Late event. Some food trucks will be set up and serve food on the largest downtown square in America while patrons shop with local stores ahead of the big crowds on Saturday. The Old Post Office Museum and Art Center, also known as OPOMAC, is also hosting a Vinyl Revival that evening.

“Albums are making a big comeback. That’s one reason we’re doing this. A lot of people are not buying CDs like they used to and they’re converting back to vinyls,” Gordon Grubbs, director of the Old Post Office Museum and Arts Center said. “We’re taking a little trip back in time and going to highlight the vinyl record albums.”

On Saturday, the day begins with Possum Pedal. There are six different routes ranging in distance from six miles to 76 miles. The ride begins on the historic downtown square and will take cyclists through Fort Belknap and the rolling hills of scenic Young County. Riders come from across the area.

“We have riders that come all the way from Oklahoma to ride every year. We have riders from the metroplex, Dallas, all the way from Abilene that come every year,” Lisa Kinkead, manager of the Graham Chamber of Commerce said. “We have a group from Abilene, of 20 riders that comes every year to ride in Possum Pedal.”

Around 10:30 a.m. 50 food trucks will be ready to serve. Thousands are expected to flock to Graham for the event. Graham Savings & Loan has been a sponsor for this annual event since its inception.

“It brings a lot of commerce to town,” Codie Hedge, president of Graham Savings & Loan said. “It brings the community together, which is always a good thing. I don’t know the exact number but there’s thousands of people down there on the downtown square on that weekend. There’s not any other weekend where there is thousands of the community members altogether.”

The Food Truck Championship of Texas is free to attend. For concert tickets and more information, you can head to FoodTruckChampionshipOfTexas.com. To sign up for Possum Pedal, head to PossumPedal.com. Registration closes on Friday, June 4.

