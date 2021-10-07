CrashWorks completes move to new location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace in Wichita Falls has finally moved to their new building location.

The unique learning space will set up shop inside 900 Indiana Street in downtown Wichita Falls, which is the old Alley Cat building. Ironically enough, when owner Shauna Larocque started CrashWorks, she always had her eye on the building but never thought they would be big enough to need a building of that size. Now, she said she cannot wait to get the public inside.

“We can have multiple grades from one school come, which makes it easier on the district as far as bussing,” said Larocque. “It saves them money and just makes our job a little bit easier and we are just so excited for all of the things that we are able to do with all this new space.”

The new location is 12,000 square feet. Right now, the plan is to open up in November. However, only the first floor will be used for the time being.

