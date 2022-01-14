VLB launches “Valentines for Veterans” campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Veteran’s Land Board announced a “Valentines for Veterans” campaign on Friday, inviting Texans to send Valentine’s cards to the nearly 1,000 residents of its nine State Veterans Homes.

The VLB said the cards help remind veterans that they’re an integral part of communities around the state.

“We are humbled and privileged to provide care to so many of our nation’s heroes,” VLB Chairman George P. Bush said. “As we approach Valentine’s Day, I challenge all Texans to take a minute of their time to show their appreciation of these men and women by sending Valentines.”

Those interested in participating can mail Valentines to any of the nine State Veterans Homes. To ensure on-time delivery, cards should be postmarked by no later than Feb. 10 and should include “Valentines for Veterans” in the mailing address.

Mailing addresses for the State Veterans Homes may be found here as well as below:

USSERY-ROAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 1020 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, Texas 79124

LAMUN-LUSK-SANCHEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 1809 North Highway 87, Big Spring, Texas 79720

CLYDE W. COSPER TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 1300 Seven Oaks Road, Bonham, Texas 75418

AMBROSIO GUILLEN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 9650 Kenworthy Street, El Paso, Texas 79924

FRANK M. TEJADA TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 200 Veterans Drive, Floresville, Texas 78114

RICHARD A. ANDERSON TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 14041 Cottingham Road, Houston, Texas 77048

ALFREDO GONZALEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 301 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78503

WILLIAM R. COURTNEY TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane, Temple, Texas 76504

WATKINS-LOGAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME - 11466 Honor Lane, Tyler, Texas 75708

