Car lot GM arrested for alleged sexual assaults of employees

Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.
Steve Duran was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting employees.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A general manager of a car lot in Wichita Falls has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his employees.

Steve Duran was arrested on Jan. 27 for four counts of sexual assault. Wichita Falls Police say that detectives received several police reports on Dec. 9 of last year stating that Duran was using his position to sexually assault female employees.

The reports said Duran would identify vulnerable women and start complimenting them, saying he could tell them how to do their jobs better and making excuses to meet outside of work. Duran would then sexually assault the employees, and later apologize and blame his behavior on drunkenness, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the reports, victims said they did not immediately report the assaults out of fear of being fired and losing their income. A witness described one encounter where the victim looked uncomfortable as Duran touched her back, saying it stood out to them because they knew Duran was married.

Duran remains in Wichita County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

