Leadership Wichita Falls 2022 class back in session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alumni from Leadership Wichita Falls are getting their classmates back together again during their Alumni Social.

It’s happening at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event will give current classmates the opportunities to network and meet those that participated in the five-month-long class from years past.

The class of 2022 will be the first since 2020 since that class was canceled due to the pandemic. The students will learn about city government and visit Texoma nonprofits.

“It answers a need to help people get more involved and find places to be where they fit in. You get to meet a whole group of people, they may not have ever met before and create new lifelong friendships and business associates,” Katie Britt, marketing chair of Leadership Wichita Falls, said.

Britt said at the end of the class, students will decide to do either a service or fundraiser project for the nonprofit of their choice.

