Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several first responders were called to the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta on...
One dead, three injured in single-vehicle rollover, DPS says
Both victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
Two hospitalized after being attacked by bull
Auto repair shops estimate more than 600 people have been affected by the mix-up.
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up
Lola Fleeks.
Mother arrested after allegedly leaving kids at Urban Air
Narciso Caso Espinosa.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 45 years for girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

fazmoz food truck
Fazmoz
FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race
FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction