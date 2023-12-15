ENTERTAINMENT: Robert Rodriguez Is Opening For The Iron Maidens at Club Sip

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve got something special for this morning’s entertainment segment. Wichita Falls native, Robert Rodriguez found a passion for music at a young age. As an adult, he battled with drug addiction, but using his love for music brought him back from that dark place.

”Have you been to Washington Elementary? They have a big auditorium in there, but I started singing in there when I was a kid like Christmas stuff, Frosty the Snowman and all that kind of stuff. We did plays in there,” said Robert Rodriguez.

The performance on that stage would soon lead to Robert’s next journey through life.

”Then I worked at Regan which is now the Administration building. The last time I was there we did a talent show and I won “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head”. I had a couple of singers up there and I won that,” Rodriguez said.

Winning was a part of life until things took a turn, but Robert was determined to turn his life around after being addicted to drugs.

”I bought a bible at Walmart for $30. The best $30 I ever spent,” said Rodriguez.

Doing the work to overcome his addiction, Robert feels his music has given him an outlet allowing his voice to help others.

”Some people need to hear you to get clean, I mean and you need the Lord to get you off this stuff. There’s no way around it. There’s no away around it, you’re going to do it. Like the Lord said you’re nothing without me,” Rodriguez said.

To celebrate being clean for 10 years, Robert is sharing his platform with some old friends. You may have heard of them, The Iron Maidens. Let’s just say they have some great history together.

”Well like I said, they are my friends. They were coming through and the manager called me. Like “hey you want to book these guys” and I’m like I thought they would do really good here,” said Rodriguez.

From movies in L.A to sharing musical platforms, they are bringing their talents to the Falls. It’s a show that brings his journey full circle.

Jacelyn said, “Now how does it feel just thinking about how far you came and the things that you’ve overcome, the challenges, and just being where you are in this happy spot? Doing music, Promoting music, getting the word out there, helping people. How does it make you feel now?” Robert responds, “I feel good.”

