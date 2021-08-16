Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities have identified a suspect in connection to the bomb threats made to five schools last week.

The Wichita Falls Independent School Board stated that the suspect is not a local resident. WFPD has not released any official statements regarding a suspect, saying that the case is still under investigation.

Thanks to numerous tips from students and community members, local enforcement has identified a suspect connected to the... Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Sunday, August 15, 2021

The school district’s statement comes after bomb threats were received at five WFISD campuses on Friday. The campuses in question included Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools, as well as Barwise and Kirby Middle Schools.

Old High, locally known as Wichita Falls High School, was also the victim of a bomb threat on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.