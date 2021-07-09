Tx leaders react to day one of Legislative special session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today was day one of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s special legislative session. The sessions has 11 items on the agenda for legislators including hot button items like The Voting Rights Bill.

The Election Integrity Bill failed in the regular session in May, after Democrats walked out before voting on it. Now lawmakers say hopefully that re -written bill will make it through this time. To make things easier when it comes to the voting at the polls and at the same time making voter fraud harder.

“That’s what Texans want is to make sure that the vote they casts is not taken away from by somebody who’s voting illegally. They also want to make sure they are having the same opportunity to vote as everybody else in this state and really in district 30 its a challenge,” said Senator Drew Springer District 30 Texas.

That rewritten bill now consists of 43 pages that Texas Senator Drew Springer along with Texas Representative James Frank took home to find out what has changed and what has stayed the same.

“On that souls to the polls we’re giving the counties flexibility of what six hours they want. So do they want to start at 11 in the morning and go to five. Or do they want to start at one and go to seven,” said Senator Springer.

Something Representative Frank hopes those that sit in the 150 house seats will also do and more time will finally lead to a vote.

“If people would spend maybe almost as much time reading the bill as they do commenting on it I think we’d all be better off. I think that’s one of the benefits of it being done in a special session is that everybody will have a chance to look at it clearly and we’ll vote on it , “ said Representative James Frank District 69 Wichita Falls.

“One of the things that’s also on there on SB-1 one we made employers give you time off to go vote. Well that was only on election day we’re now mandating that they have to give you time to go vote if you want to vote early. So we’re making it easier for Texans to vote,’ said Springer

Senator Drew Springer says they hope to have an agreement reach as early as next Wednesday where this Voter Integrity Bill may finally become a law in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.