Texas Senate hopes to prevent mail-order abortion medication

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s another bill the Texas Senate is counting on the House to vote on: Bill 394.

It’s a pro-life bill which aims to prevent the purchasing of mail-order abortion inducing drugs without having to see a doctor or go through proper consent.

This is something Texas Senator Drew Springer said is being allowed through the Biden administration, and he feels it could be taken advantage of by human traffickers and those in abusive relationships.

“In those abusive relationships when somebody is taking advantage of a woman, being able to order those drugs to keep them in line is just wrong,” said Springer. “That’s why we need to have a doctor involved.”

Springer said by individuals being able to buy these abortion pills could also violate the Heartbeat Bill passed by Governor Greg Abbott in May, which bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

