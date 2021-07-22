City Guide
Texas Senate passes bill to give extra payment to retired teachers

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Senate has given the green light to a 13th check bill that would offer a one time supplement for retired teachers who taught in Texas classrooms and fall under the Teachers Retirement System of Texas.

It would be an additional check to the 12 checks retired teachers are already receiving annually. Those extra funds cost about $7 million, funds Texas representatives say could come in handy for retired teachers who may have low incomes.

“There is a discussion, one of the negatives of the Teacher Retirement System, while it’s nice from a starting standpoint, if you’ve been there a while it’s flat and so its value is less over time due to inflation,” said Rep. James Frank, Texas District 69.

Frank said those funds that may be made available to retired teachers across Texas will be paid for by the states sales taxes. The bill must pass through the Texas House before it heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

