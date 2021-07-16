TX representative wants better homes for foster kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In addition to discussing the 10 agenda items during the special session, Texas representatives are also turning their attention to one of three of the legislation appropriation items for children going through Child Protective Services and Texas foster care systems.

The state is hoping to provide at least $90 million to Texas foster care programs. That money will go to the 200 children, ages 14 to 18 years old, currently in the system who may have emotional, violent, or behavioral tendencies, to find a safe place to call home.

“Those kinda are hard to find placement for, there are a lot of reasons for it,” said Texas Representative James Frank. “We’re going to put so much more money in it but honestly, money is not the primary reason. Frankly, we have that federal lawsuit and the judge has got so much oversight that really no agency wants to touch or take the high-end kids.”

Rep. Frank said right now 40 percent of Child Protective Agencies that have children that are considered high monitoring and hard to place. He said the next step is working with the judicial court system to make it’s easier to take care of those children.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.