TX Senate passes Critical Race Theory Bill, stalls in House

That outlines the removal of certain curriculum topics being taught in Texas public schools.
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Senate voted to pass one of the most controversial items on Governor Abbott’s special session agenda on Friday.

Texas Senate Bill 3, also known as the Critical Race Theory bill, outlines the removal of certain curriculum topics being taught in Texas public schools.

Those topics focus on Black history and slavery, however some people in Wichita Falls said it’s a history that was lost long ago.

“I’ve moved around a lot, so I went to a lot of different schools and like each one I went to there was barely anything taught,” said Arianna Williams, resident of Wichita Falls.

Williams said some of the schools she attended were in West Virginia and Ohio and she brings her 8-year-old sister to the library every week to get books and teach her important pieces of Black history, something she lacks in her elementary school.

“She tells me to read about Black history, that’s how I know about it. I really like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, they give me inspiration,” said Esthe Devorgelong, a 3rd grade student.

District 30 State Senator Drew Springer said the purpose of the Critical Race Theory is not about erasing history.

“We want to be able to talk about the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s. However, what we don’t want to taught is just because somebody is one color they’re less than anybody else or they’re inherently racist,” said Springer.

If passed by the Texas House, the bill not only stands to change what students learn but the way those that shape young minds teach.

“We’re going to be neutral in our teaching. If we’re talking about what is going on, it should be a neutral point. That’s what we want our teachers to teach. Then let the kids learn to absorb and come up with their own questions,” said Springer.

Questions some say may only have half the answers without knowing the full knowledge.

“I definitely don’t think it should be taken out of schools because why? It’s such a major role, what are you going to replace it with,” said Katherine Russell.

Only learning half the history may keep us from learning 100 percent about each other.

“If we only learn like 10 percent, 20 percent of it, kids today aren’t going to be learning anything. It’s going to be like ‘oh hey, this is just a general idea on to the next subject,’” said Russell.

Springer said while Senate Bill 3 still has to get the approval from the House, he doubts there will be a quorum. If the Democrats who left the state return to Austin next week, it could be officially voted into law.

