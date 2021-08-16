City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS

Students are reportedly heading back inside.
Students are reportedly heading back inside.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has confirmed that another bomb threat was made to Rider High School.

Students were evacuated while on-site authorities investigated the threat. WFISD then confirmed that law enforcement had given the all-clear, and stated that students are returning to class for the rest of the day.

Today’s events come after bomb threats were made to five WFISD campuses on Friday, in addition to one threat received by Old High on Thursday.

WFISD stated on Sunday that authorities had identified a suspect after Crime Stoppers offered a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information regarding the bomb threats, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town hall meeting at Larry’s Marine Center where more than 20 residents discussed The Wichita...
Residents fight to keep Circle Trail out of lakefront properties
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
There was giveaways, vendors and live performances from the Zavala International Dance Program
Hometown Pride Expo immerses the Wichita Falls community in Hispanic culture
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 402 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow

Latest News

The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Rain chances continue this week
weather
Rain chances look to continue this week
There was giveaways, vendors and live performances from the Zavala International Dance Program
Hometown Pride Expo immerses the Wichita Falls community in Hispanic culture