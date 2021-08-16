UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has confirmed that another bomb threat was made to Rider High School.

Students were evacuated while on-site authorities investigated the threat. WFISD then confirmed that law enforcement had given the all-clear, and stated that students are returning to class for the rest of the day.

Today’s events come after bomb threats were made to five WFISD campuses on Friday, in addition to one threat received by Old High on Thursday.

WFISD stated on Sunday that authorities had identified a suspect after Crime Stoppers offered a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information regarding the bomb threats, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 to learn more.

